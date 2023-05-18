A year since the passing of gospel diva Deborah Fraser, an album of songs composed by the late star has been released.
Fraser died on May 15 2022 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after a long illness. Before illness slowed her down, she was working on a new album.
The album which has since been completed without her, and titled Jehova Ngiyabonga, will be released on Friday.
Featuring Khaya and Sipho Mbhele in the production team, the album includes a collaboration with rapper Big Zulu and maskandi kingpin Khuzani Mpungose.
According to Fraser's manager and son, Leon Fraser, the commemoration of the gospel singer’s death will include a visit to her grave. Leon told Sowetan that it has been a difficult year for the family as they struggled with the healing process.
“We are currently in Joburg preparing for the album to be released but we are all going to Durban to commemorate her passing and celebrate the release of the album. The day will start with us visiting the graveyard and just gathering there as the family. The album has 14 songs but the first part of it, which has seven songs, drops on Friday digitally,” Leon said.
“I am happy about the final product. It features songs that were written by her while she was still alive. It is a great album packed with emotionally touching songs. When you listen to it closely you can hear that she was writing her final chapter.
“You can tell that she was going through something. I wish she was here to listen to the final product. There is a song titled Shwele which really helped me deal with her death and I hope it will heal her fans as well.”
Leon said they were also working on her documentary whose work started while Deborah Fraser was still alive.
New album marks year since death of Deborah Fraser
'Songs in Jehova Ngiyabonga shows she was writing her final chapter'
Image: Oupa Bopape
