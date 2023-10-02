Free State police opened an inquest docket after the death of a student at the University of Free State's Qwaqwa campus on Saturday.
Free State police spokesperson W/O Mmako Mophiring said the 19-year-old was last seen at about 11.30pm on September 30. His body was discovered by other students and security on October 1 and police were summoned to the campus.
“The cause of death is not yet known at this stage.”
University management said he was a first-year student.
“The incident is most distressing, and the university management would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time. They are in our thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this most tragic event. The university is making psychosocial support available to the family as well as to students in the residence where the student stayed,” said Dr Martin Mandew, principal of Qwaqwa campus.
TimesLIVE
Police open inquest after UFS student dies on campus
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
TimesLIVE
