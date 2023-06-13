Four out of five suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, 61, have abandoned their bail applications.
Sihle Mkhize, 25, Siyabonga Maye, 35, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, Sandile Mkhize, 43, and Thobani Mhlongo, 23, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Sihle and Maye appeared last Monday.
The other three are believed to have been arrested at the weekend and were making their first appearance.
Sihle, Maye, Makhaye, and Mhlongo are all facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and kidnapping.
Sandile is charged with defeating and obstructing the ends of justice.
The state alleged Sandile hid the suspects inside his house, knowing they were wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder.
Dwarika, who was last seen on May 28, was reported missing, and charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered after police investigations.
Four out of five MUT murder suspects abandon bail
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Four out of five suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) electrical engineering lecturer Shan Dwarika, 61, have abandoned their bail applications.
Sihle Mkhize, 25, Siyabonga Maye, 35, Kwanele Makhaye, 29, Sandile Mkhize, 43, and Thobani Mhlongo, 23, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Sihle and Maye appeared last Monday.
The other three are believed to have been arrested at the weekend and were making their first appearance.
Sihle, Maye, Makhaye, and Mhlongo are all facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and kidnapping.
Sandile is charged with defeating and obstructing the ends of justice.
The state alleged Sandile hid the suspects inside his house, knowing they were wanted in connection with the kidnapping and murder.
Dwarika, who was last seen on May 28, was reported missing, and charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered after police investigations.
CCTV footage emerged two days later and showed three men confronting Dwarika and forcing him into the rear seat of his vehicle.
Dwarika's body was found in bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda on June 3.
It was alleged four men drove around with Dwarika in his car and forced him to withdraw money before killing him.
The matter was before the court for the bail hearing of Sihle and Maye.
However they, along with Makhaye and Mhlongo, indicated they would not be applying for bail.
Sandile told the court he wanted to apply for bail.
The state said it was opposing Sandile's bail application as investigators were collecting exhibits and his release might affect the investigation.
The state sought the postponement to profile Sandile, including confirmation of his address, and gather more evidence.
The matter was postponed to June 20 for Sandile's bail application to be heard in court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos