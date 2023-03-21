×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

DA to take legal action over pit latrines

Party says pit latrines are a human rights abuse

By TimesLIVE - 21 March 2023 - 09:56
A pit latrine at a primary school in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
A pit latrine at a primary school in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

The DA says it will launch legal action to force an end to pit latrines across South Africa.

In a Human Rights Day statement on Tuesday, the party said it will mark the occasion by drawing attention to the recent tragic death of four-year-old Langalam Viki, whose body was found in a school pit latrine in Vaalbank, near Dordrecht in the Eastern Cape, earlier this month.

Party leader John Steenhuisen is due to visit Fiki’s family later on Tuesday, along with a delegation of DA Eastern Cape leaders including provincial leader Andrew Whitfield and DA shadow minister of basic education Baxolile Nodada.

The DA delegation is also due to conduct an oversight visit to the school where Viki’s body was found.

“Little Langalam Viki’s tragic death at the hands of an uncaring ANC government could have been prevented if the department of education had not wasted time in eradicating all pit toilets from schools,” the DA said.

“This Human Rights Day, the DA will remind the ANC national government that proper sanitation is a fundamental human right that government must ensure all South Africans have access to.” 

TimesLIVE

Girl, 4, found dead in pit toilet at school in Eastern Cape

A mother who went looking for her daughter after she failed to come home from school is grieving after discovering she has died.
News
1 week ago

Girl (8) found dumped in pit toilet had just celebrated her birthday

Four days before she went missing, Nomsa Sambo, 8, received a phone call from her father wishing her a happy birthday and promising to organise a ...
News
4 weeks ago

Life for two men who killed a Coligny woman, dumped her body in pit toilet

The Litchtenburg magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced Johannes Tuelo, 24, and Kamogelo Mokgothu, 26,  to life imprisonment for murdering a woman ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...
CCTV of armed men robbing woman in Florida road, 800m away from where AKA was ...