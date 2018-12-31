Fire razes historic Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station in Western Cape

A fire has destroyed the town hall, the school and an estimated 45 homes in Wupperthal, near Clanwilliam.

“An estimated 200 people are left homeless after their homes were destroyed,” said City of Cape Town official Wilfred Solomons on Monday December 31 2018. The fire broke out on Sunday December 30 2018.

The blaze that swept through to Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station also destroyed the clinic and parsonage of the minister.

Emergency personnel from the Western Cape government and Department of Health assisted victims throughout the night and have been placed on standby to assist where required, said Solomons.

An emergency meeting with the West Coast District Municipality, Fire and Disaster Management Services, the Moravian Church and the community has been organised for Monday December 31 2018.

Aerial assessments will determine the extent of the damage.

Relief aid to source clothes, tents, food and other basic supplies for the community is being organised by government entities, charities, such as the Red Cross Society, and individuals.