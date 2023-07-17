Pretoria choir wins three gold medals in world event

A choir from Mabopane, north of Pretoria, which bagged three gold medals at the 12th World Choir Games in South Korea has high hopes that its latest achievement will open international doors for them.
The contest in South Korea was Bokamoso Choir's first-time participation in a global competition.
The 91-member choir, part of Bokamoso Arts Centre, competed in categories such as Sacra Music, Mixed Choir and Folklore, claiming gold medals.
The 12th World Choir Games started on July 3 and ended on July 13. The group flew back home on Saturday.
Speaking to Sowetan on Sunday, CEO of Bokamoso Arts Institution, Nceba Mdaka, said he still cannot believe their victory.
“We were competing with 46 countries and over 400 choirs. The standard was too high just like the Olympics and football World Cup. We competed in the championship categories against champions from the United States, Germany, Italy and Indonesia among others. It was our first time, and we are happy of the achievement.
“Winning these gold medals [in three categories] has put us in a better position because now we are sitting at number 4 in the world standings. This has officially launched our name worldwide and will open some doors for us. But this trip to South Korea would have not been successful if was not for businessman Tiro Mpane who owns Kutlwano Trading 60. He really bought into our vision and supported us with R4.5m for flights, food and accommodation of the choir.”
Mdaka said Bokamoso is made up of people aged between 14 and 42. The choir that was started in January 2022 began their competition journey in the African Choral and Gospel Championship in Rwanda where they won in all categories.
The choir then entered the Kuhle Kwethu Music Festival which took place in Durban where they also outshone other choirs.
“When we entered the international competition, we chose the championship categories because we knew we were African champions. All people who won a gold medal will be going to the Grand Prix of the choirs to compete there.”
Mdaka said their bigger vision was to enhance and promote arts and choral music in black communities especially in the previously disadvantaged.
“We want to use arts and music as a get away from poverty for these talented people. These kids come from various provinces, and they come for rehearsals every weekend. They are transported by Mr Mpane’s buses from their respective provinces to Pretoria.
"We just want talented people who cannot afford certain institutions to come here and express their talent and we support them for free.”
Ministry of sports, arts and culture spokesperson Litha Mpondwana congratulated the choir.
"They really raised the profile of choral music. We hope to work with them in future as they continue with their journey,” Mpondwana said.
