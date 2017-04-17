Istanbul residents bang pots and pans in protest at vote outcome

The claws are out for newly crowned Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as an ugly storm is unleashed..
Residents protested in at least four districts of Istanbul, witnesses said. Video and pictures posted on social media showed small pockets of protesters taking to the streets in some areas.
With 99 percent of ballot boxes opened, the "yes" vote for constitutional changes handing Erdogan sweeping new powers stood at 51.3 percent, according to the state-run Anadolu agency. But Turkey's three biggest cities, including Istanbul, voted "no".