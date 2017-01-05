Get your matric results here

Are you amongst the 72.5% who passed the 2016 matric exams? Anxious to find out?

They are available at http://matric.sowetanlive.co.za

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the national pass rate at a function in Midrand on Wednesday night.

The pass rate reflects the achievement of the 442 672 matriculants who passed their National Senior Certificate exams.

The top achieving province is the Free State with a pass rate of 88.2%‚ up from 81.6% in 2015.

Historically‚ the Western Cape has held the top spot which this year came in second place with 85.9%‚ improving from 84.7% in 2015.

Gauteng claimed third place with 85.1%‚ improving from 84.2% in 2015. – TMG Digital