Former Bafana coach Baxter may head back to PSL

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has indicated that he could soon be coaching in the PSL again after admitting that a few clubs have made enquiries.

Baxter is back on the job market after he resigned as national team coach earlier this month.

The Englishman parted ways with the SA Football Association (Safa) after growing frustrated with the financially distressed football body.

Having won multiple championships with both Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, Baxter is a highly rated coach among local clubs.

The 60-year-old could make a return to club football in SA.

"At this moment in time I have no concrete plans in any direction. So I can't say I won't come back to SA or I will," Baxter said.

He said clubs have been enquiring about him.

"Whether I will take up a position in the PSL will depend on a number of things. You can never say anything for certain in football."