Former Bafana coach Baxter may head back to PSL
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has indicated that he could soon be coaching in the PSL again after admitting that a few clubs have made enquiries.
Baxter is back on the job market after he resigned as national team coach earlier this month.
The Englishman parted ways with the SA Football Association (Safa) after growing frustrated with the financially distressed football body.
Having won multiple championships with both Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, Baxter is a highly rated coach among local clubs.
The 60-year-old could make a return to club football in SA.
"At this moment in time I have no concrete plans in any direction. So I can't say I won't come back to SA or I will," Baxter said.
He said clubs have been enquiring about him.
"Whether I will take up a position in the PSL will depend on a number of things. You can never say anything for certain in football."
Baxter left the country on Wednesday to return home to his family in Europe. In many respects he left SA with a heavy heart after a difficult two-year stint as the Bafana mentor.
"I go back with a clear conscience knowing that I did my 100% best to add to South African football."
His final act as Bafana coach was when he guided the team at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt. The team made it to the quarter-finals of the tournament yet many were still unconvinced with their performances.
Baxter says he had some enjoyable moments as the national team boss despite the difficult working conditions.
"The people that understand football and that support [for] their national team with a passion... I have enjoyed working for them.
"And the players I have worked with have been fantastic; it has been a pleasure. They have worked with me and not for me."