Shongwe plays his part on and off the field of football

Knowing the agony of missing that fatherly love as a child channelled Highlands Park midfielder Jabulani Shongwe into being a caring dad to his two daughters.

While he has since formed a solid bond with his father, Shongwe was brought up by his single mom.

Clearly the 29-year-old player has learnt a lot from the mistakes of his father.

He said: "Away from football, I'm a chilled person. I love spending time with my kids. I have two daughters. Ndalwenhle, the first born, is six years old and Lindiwe is approaching a year.

"They have different mothers, but I have a great relationship with both mothers. I make sure I spend time with them [the daughters] because I want to be present in their lives, especially because I grew up without my father."

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits workhorse shed some light on why he held no grudges against his father, who abandoned him when he was young.

"Parents make some choices and mistakes, but as kids we must rectify all that. So I'm in good terms with my father, I visit him now and then. I love him and I'm grateful to have him in my life.