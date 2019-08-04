Tau off to perfect start at Brugge, with debut goal in Belgian top flight

Percy Tau got his loan spell at Belgian side Club Brugge KV off to the perfect start with an excellent goal on debut as his side waltzed to a 6-0 victory over Sint-Truiden on Friday night.

The Bafana Bafana star was only confirmed as a Brugge player this week, but was put straight into the starting line-up and did not disappoint, putting in a fine all-round display that he capped with a goal just before half-time.

Tau was played in behind the Sint-Truiden defence and with just the goalkeeper to beat, produced a neat chip that showed the quality of his finishing.

The Bafana striker's move to Belgium on loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion drew a lot of media attention in that country and so he will be relieved to have broken his duck in his first outing.

Tau never really shows himself to be under pressure, but he is playing a league higher in 2019/20.