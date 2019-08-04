Pirates eager to rectify their mistakes

Orlando Pirates have paid for slow starts in the past two seasons, during which they were pipped at the post as Absa Premiership runners-up by Mamelodi Sundowns.

They seemed intent on rectifying this with a glimpse of the powerful brand of football they will aim for in 2019-20, sweeping aside Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 in their league opener.

Pirates had the early lead through Augustine Mulenga. Substitute centreback Mzwandile Mahashe equalised as Bucs consolidated deep to allow Celtic back in the game.

Innocent Maela and substitute Gabadinho Mhango struck in an authoritative second 45 minutes by the Bucs.

Celtic begin 2018-19 with serious question marks over whether they can sustain last season's eighth-placed finish given owner Max Tshabalala's financial strain.

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema had Sipho Chaine in goal ahead of ex-Buccaneer Jackson Mabokgwane.