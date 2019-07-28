No room for error for boxing judges

Concentration is the fundamental element of judging in boxing, which is one of the most difficult forms of officiating in any of the professional sports.

That is the warning I received from Stanley Sono, who took me through the ropes in a special course on judging fights. I had just begun writing on boxing at the time.

"A professional boxing judge must closely observe two fighters while simultaneously computing the total number of punches thrown, the quantity of hits and misses, the quality of punches, the effect on the fighter and the movement and condition," said Sono, who was regarded as the father of SA boxing due to his long service in the amateur and pro ranks as referee, judge and administrator.

May his soul rest in peace.

Of late it has become worrying that even veteran judges don't get it right. One wonders if it is complacency or something else that some of us are not aware of.

Just last week, Manny Pacquiao bagged the WBA Super welterweight belt via a split points decision because one judge scored the fight 114-113 in favour of Keith Thurman.

The other two scored it 115-112 for the Filipino.

After watching the fight over and over again, I concluded that Pacquiao deserved to win by a unanimous decision.

It boggles the mind when two judges score a fight in favour of boxer A while their colleague scores it for boxer B. One can forgive a judge who goes against his colleagues by scoring that same fight a draw.

The biggest problem here in South Africa is that there is no accountability. You raise the alarm with BSA and nothing gets done. Maybe newly appointed minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa will have some answers.