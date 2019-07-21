PSL adds legal muscle

While teams are whipping their players into shape during pre-season, PSL prosecutor Nande Becker is also adding some muscle to his office ahead of the new campaign.

With two weeks to go before the start of the new season, the prosecutor's office is expected to be busy again and a number of prosecutors are set to be hired.

But Becker is ready to once again make clubs feel the full might of the law if rules are broken as his office gets beefed up with more legal personnel.

At the end of the previous season, PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza confirmed that the prosecutorial office will be beefed up.

"There will be a new prosecutor coming, and not one prosecutor for that matter, because we have seen that we need a pool of prosecutors," Khoza said.

Although Khoza's comments implied that Becker could be shown the door, it appears the attorney will be retained.

"I hope there are fewer cases in the new season. At the moment we are busy finalising a few matters from last season," an upbeat Becker said.