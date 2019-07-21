Eleazar Rodgers reconnects with roots

Well-travelled striker Eleazar Rodgers is glad that he'll now spend more time with his mother in the Mother City after joining Ajax Cape Town.

The lanky marksman is close to his mother, Eleanor Rodgers, and that's why his move to the Urban Warriors is more than just football.

"I am happy to be back in Cape Town. I love my mom a lot, so now I'll be seeing her everyday. In fact, I am staying at her place as we speak," Rodgers noted.

"Fortunately my father is still alive as well, but I grew up with my mom because they divorced when I was very young. But I am in contact with him also."

The last time Rodgers, 34, plied his trade in the Mother City was five years ago, when he was at Ajax on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Interestingly, moving from club to club seems to have played a role in Roger's love-life. The lad from Kuils River near Cape Town is still a bachelor, insisting he'll get married once he's settled down.

"I have been all over the place, so I am not married. My girlfriend is in Johannesburg, I have no kids at the moment. I am planning to tie the knot once I know that I will not be moving from one place to another," said Rodgers.

The former Santos, Platinum Stars and Bidvest Wits striker, who was at relegated Free State Stars last season, believes he can still play the beautiful game for a further three years.

"Retirement? No, I haven't thought about it. I feel I still have three years left. I am in good shape and I am still hungry to bang in goals."