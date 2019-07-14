Why Fana tips Pacman to prevail

Even the most skilful boxers in the world must be disciplined, dedicated and be prepared to work very hard in order to realise their fullest potential.

That is what Mzonke "The Rose of Khayelitsha" Fana believes has kept Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao in the game even when he is 40 years old.

Mere mortals should listen up when Fana talks because the former SA and IBF junior- lightweight and SA lightweight champion boxed successfully until he was 42 years old.

Pacquiao is the first boxer in history to win major world titles in four of the eight "glamour divisions" - flyweight, featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

The Filipino is the only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing, having won 12 titles. He has fought the best boxers in the world and boasts 69 wins, with 39 KOs, in 70 fights.

The WBA world welterweight champ will challenge WBA Super welterweight titlist Keith "One Time" Thurman at MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas next Saturday, July 20.