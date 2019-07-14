Underdogs tag suits Super Eagles fine

Nigeria are happy to keep calling themselves underdogs as they head into their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal tonight against an Algeria side who are emerging as tournament favourites at Egypt 2019.

Algeria won three out of three Group C matches, including seeing off Senegal 1-0, under their impressive 43-year-old coach Djamel Belmadi, who has been in the job just a year.

Probably the most solid all-round combination, with the best balance between organisation and attack, Algeria beat Guinea 3-0 in the last-16 and overcame Ivory Coast on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Nigeria have been less clinical in their results. They won their opening two Group B matches to reach the knockout stage but were then stunned 2-0 by tournament upstarts Madagascar in the final group game to concede top place.

The Super Eagles have said that result galvanised them, yet Gernot Rohr's team has continued to concede goals.

They fought back from 2-1 down to oust defending champions Cameroon in the last-16, and conceded an equaliser before William Troost-Ekong scored from a corner for a 2-1 win against Bafana Bafana in the quarters.

So Nigeria are happy to portray themselves as the underdogs in their later semifinal (9pm) at Cairo International Stadium, with Senegal and Tunisia kicking off the earlier game (6pm) at the city's June 30 Stadium.

Rohr, though, said that his team's fighting spirit makes them dangerous.