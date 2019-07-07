Free State Stars start NFD life on a clean slate

Free State Stars have confirmed the sale of highly promising full-back Nyiko Mobbie to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Stars are revamping their squad in preparation for a difficult life in the National First Division (NFD) after they were relegated from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) at the end of last season.

Mobbie has been sold to the champions for an undisclosed fee and he joins Sibusiso Hlubi and Harris Tchilimbou who will be playing top-flight football next season for Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively.

Stars have released almost the entire squad that finished bottom of the table last season, including coach Nikola Kavazovic. They have only kept Ugandan Martin Kizza, young midfielder Mpho Khabane and 24-year-old talent Relebogile Mokhuoane. Paulus Masehe will be a player-coach but the team will be led by longtime club servants Themba Sithole and Duncan Lechesa.

"The game is so unpredictable and we are not prepared to throw away good money. Millions don't guarantee anything," said Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena.