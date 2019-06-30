Baxter may tinker with side
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has dropped a hint that he may make changes for tomorrow's Africa Cup of Nations clash against Morocco at Al-Salam Stadium (6pm kickoff).
The Briton could be expected to retain the starting 11 that did duty in the 1-0 win over Namibia at the same venue on Friday night. But Baxter surprised many by dropping goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was outstanding in the 1-0 defeat against Ivory Coast and opting for Darren Keet to face Namibia.
He may have more surprises in store, but the goal remains to get maximum points.
"I can't promise that I'm not going to change the team.
"It would be a tactical duel [against Morocco] and one that we will need to work really, really hard on. Maybe some fresh legs would be a good choice," Baxter said.
This will arguably be Bafana's biggest test at the Afcon.
Morocco are highly ranked in 47th spot in world football, while the Ivorians, who are also seen as one of the favourites, come in at 62nd. Bafana occupy the 72nd position.
While Morocco are likely to field a second-string team because they have already qualified for the knockout stage, this could be tricky for Baxter, who may not have an idea regarding the kind of opposition his charges are facing.
"The Morocco game is going to be an interesting one. I think looking at what I saw [in Morocco's 1-0 win over Ivory Coast on Friday], they played very well," Baxter acknowledged.
SA and Morocco have met four times in the Afcon with one win each, while the other two matches were drawn.
The players, meanwhile, have looked pretty relaxed in camp. Based at the swanky Novotel Hotel, they have not shown any signs of anxiety and their calmness is exactly what they desperately need to get the better of the North Africans tomorrow.