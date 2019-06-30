Baxter may tinker with side

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has dropped a hint that he may make changes for tomorrow's Africa Cup of Nations clash against Morocco at Al-Salam Stadium (6pm kickoff).

The Briton could be expected to retain the starting 11 that did duty in the 1-0 win over Namibia at the same venue on Friday night. But Baxter surprised many by dropping goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was outstanding in the 1-0 defeat against Ivory Coast and opting for Darren Keet to face Namibia.

He may have more surprises in store, but the goal remains to get maximum points.

"I can't promise that I'm not going to change the team.

"It would be a tactical duel [against Morocco] and one that we will need to work really, really hard on. Maybe some fresh legs would be a good choice," Baxter said.

This will arguably be Bafana's biggest test at the Afcon.