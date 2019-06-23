SA v Ivory Coast: players to watch

Can Tyson and Tau outshine Zaha, Pepe of the Elephants?

South Africa

Thulani Hlatshwayo

The skipper has been around the block for quite some time and was one of the players that featured regularly during the qualifiers, alongside his Bidvest Wits teammate Buhle Mkhwanazi in central defence.

"Tyson" is dependable and against some of Africa's best attackers in the form of Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pepe, his guidance would be crucial. During the qualifiers, Bafana only conceded two goals in six matches in a group that included Nigeria, Libya and Seychelles.

In the tournament, Bafana would have to up their game considering they will be up against better strikers than that of Libya and Seychelles. All eyes would be on Hlatshwayo and company in defence to see if they can deal with the threats.

Percy Tau

Without a doubt, he's Bafana's best player at the moment and Africa is keen to see what he can deliver against the continent's best teams that are part of the tournament. Tau grabbed four goals in the qualifiers, notably his brace in the last match against Libya away.

While most would agree that he deserves better than to play in Belgium's second division, where the 25-year-old was on loan at St Gilloise from English Premiership side Brighton, this could be the stage he uses to attract better teams from across Europe since the work permit issues means he won't be able to play for Brighton even next season.