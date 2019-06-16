Is there more to Joshua's defeat than meets the eye?

Lots has been said after the shocking seventh-round knockout of Anthony Joshua by Andy Ruiz Jr recently.

My colleague, Ngwako Malatji, suspects there might be something more seedy beyond boxing.

The truth is that boxing is controlled by gamblers. Historically, the Italian Mafia had control over the heavyweight belt.

They lost control over it in 1964 when 22-year-old Muhammad Ali dethroned the fearsome Sonny Liston over seven rounds. Liston was controlled by the Mafia.

The main mobster behind Liston was Frankie Carbo, a feared hitman and member of the Lucchese crime family headed by Gaetano "Three Finger Brown" Lucchese.

After spending two decades as a murder machine for the mob, Carbo began fixing on a gentler racket: boxing.

While the boxing world was inhabited by nothing but tough guys trained in the use of violence, they were no match for a menace like Carbo. Once he began managing fighters and fixing fights, the world of boxing was never the same. It was captured.

Fighters, managers and promoters were threatened, and beaten if they refused to play ball with the Mob. Read all about this in Boxing Hall of Shame.

So, Malatji could be spot on. It is known that the rematch between newly crowned IBF, WBA Super, WBO and IBO heavyweight American champion Ruiz and the dethroned British champion, Joshua, will be massive in terms of betting.