'Win at Norway will be a confidence booster'

Banyana Banyana aim to wrap up their World Cup preparations in style by dispatching Norway in what is their last friendly match before the World Cup.

This high-profile friendly is billed for Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France, tonight (8pm SA time). "It's important to win against Norway because that will give us more confidence before the World Cup," said Banyana vice-skipper Refiloe Jane.

Prodigy midfielder Karabo Dhlamini also shared similar sentiments as Jane that tonight's encounter was important. "The friendly against Norway is very important to all of us because it is the last one before we start the tournament, so winning will boost our morale," noted the 17-year-old.

Making their debut in the global spectacle in France, Banyana are pitted against Germany, China and Spain in Group B. SA and Spain kick-start proceedings in the group when they face-off at Stade Océane in Le Havre on Saturday. Ranked 48th in the Fifa rankings, Banyana are the lowest-ranked side in their pool.

Germany are ranked second behind world champions USA, while China are 16th, three places behind Spain.