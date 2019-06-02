Cash windfall for Maritzburg United players

In retaining their Absa Premiership status, Maritzburg United have ensured that they will keep their slice of the lucrative top league pie.

United secured their golden ticket to the top flight of SA football after winning the promotion/relegation play-offs midweek.

Coach Eric Tinkler completed his rescue mission after miraculously pulling the team from the bottom place to finish 15th and condemning Free State Stars to automatic relegation.

That second-from-bottom finish ensured that they give themselves a shot at redemption in the play-offs against the second and third place finishers in the National First Division (NFD).

Their survival ensured that the Team of Choice can continue to bank on the enticing R2.5m grant Premiership clubs receive every month.

In a year, this amounts to a cool R30m that clubs owners use to run their clubs. Not only that, at the beginning of the season clubs receive an ex-gratia payment of R4m to kick-start campaigns. United chairperson Farouk Kadodia admits that this money is the lifeblood of all clubs.