PSL top dog Lorch open to offers from overseas

With three of the four Footballer of the Season award winners before him having earned overseas stints, Thembinkosi Lorch is also hoping to follow suit.

"Maybe the offers will come, and if the chairman [Irvin Khoza] is happy with those offers I shall move," Lorch told Sunday World.

"Nyoso" as Lorch is affectionately known, scooped a double at the annual PSL Awards, winning the Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Year accolades last week.

Kaizer Chiefs' Tefu Mashamaite (2014/15), Cape Town City's Lebohang Manyama (2016/17) and Mamelodi Sundowns' Percy Tau (2017/18) managed to secure European contracts after winning the coveted Footballer of the Season Award in the past four seasons.

Attacking midfielder Khama Billiat clinched it in the 2015/16 season with Sundowns but has remained in the Absa Premiership, moving from Downs to Amakhosi at the beginning of the recently ended season instead.

"Yeh, it's motivating to know that most of the guys who won this award before me moved overseas. But at the moment I am a Pirates player, so my focus is here," noted Lorch.