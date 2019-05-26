Kaizer Chiefs try to pick up pieces

Kaizer Chiefs have posted a message on their official website assuring their supporters the great Soweto club will investigate the reasons for an "unacceptable" season, and promised action to ensure the team comes back stronger in 2019/20.

Chiefs finished outside the top eight, in ninth, in the Absa Premiership for only the second time under two coaches, Giovanni Solinas and later Ernst Middendorp.

Amakhosi spurned a golden opportunity to prevent the club going to an unprecedented four seasons without a trophy by losing 1-0 to National First Division side TS Galaxy in last Saturday's Nedbank Cup final in Durban. Galaxy became the first NFD Nedbank winners.

In a statement on their website, titled "Message to the Amakhosi Family", Chiefs accepted that the 2018/19 season had been well below their standard.

It read: "This past season has been an unacceptable one in which we have fallen well short of the standards we set for ourselves.

"We have let ourselves down and we know we have bitterly disappointed and failed to meet the expectations of our supporters and stakeholders.

"It has been four barren seasons now and as Kaizer Chiefs management we will do all we possibly can to remedy the situation and to act decisively.