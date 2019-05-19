Pitso dreams of Mamelodi

Pitso Mosimane would love to see Mamelodi Sundowns return to their spiritual home at HM Pitje Stadium.

The Brazilians have not played in Mamelodi for several years and Mosimane believes that returning to the venue will turn it into a slaughterhouse for visiting teams, especially in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns always play in front of intimidating crowds across the continent in the Champions League, especially in North Africa against clubs such as Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek and TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"We would love to play in Mamelodi, it will be a slaughterhouse," he said. "You saw what happened in our last match against Free State Stars at Goble Park - it was like we were playing at home. Imagine if we had a venue of about 15,000 closer to the fans in Mamelodi, similar to what TP Mazembe has in Lubumbashi.

"Not many people will come out of that stadium [unscathed] and if you look at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, it's not easy to play there. So, we will definitely love to play there."

With HM Pitje Stadium having fallen into disrepair, Sundowns moved to Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria and Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. They only fill up those venues when entrance is free or they play against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

"I used to play at HM Pitje as a Sundowns player many years ago and it was always full. Remember the population of Mamelodi over time has probably tripled," he said.

"We did a parade there and you could see that Sundowns is a Pretoria club. Children who are 15 and 16 years old support Sundowns because we have been dominant over the past six years, and people go with the winners."

- TimesLIVE