Fatherhood changed Ronwen Williams into grown man

Ronwen Williams admits that fatherhood was the turning point that took him from being a loose cannon to a dedicated family man.

The SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper became a father seven years ago at the age of 20.

The birth of his son Mikael turned his life on its head, but in a good way. As with many young turks, Williams had everything going for him all those years ago yet his life didn't have a clear direction.

"You can imagine, I started playing professionally while I was still a teenager, so all the money and popularity can go to your head.

"But thankfully I had a son and it changed my life. I became a better human being and being a dad gave me that huge responsibility that made me have to re-evaluate my focus," Williams said.

His son is the apple of his eye while his lady Roshni is the backbone of his young family.