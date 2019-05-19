Fatherhood changed Ronwen Williams into grown man
Ronwen Williams admits that fatherhood was the turning point that took him from being a loose cannon to a dedicated family man.
The SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper became a father seven years ago at the age of 20.
The birth of his son Mikael turned his life on its head, but in a good way. As with many young turks, Williams had everything going for him all those years ago yet his life didn't have a clear direction.
"You can imagine, I started playing professionally while I was still a teenager, so all the money and popularity can go to your head.
"But thankfully I had a son and it changed my life. I became a better human being and being a dad gave me that huge responsibility that made me have to re-evaluate my focus," Williams said.
His son is the apple of his eye while his lady Roshni is the backbone of his young family.
The Port Elizabeth-born keeper credits his "First Lady" as being his confidant who keeps him in check.
"I have known my girlfriend since I was very young, so she knows me from when I had nothing," he reflected.
"We started dating seven years ago but we were friends for the longest time before that. As a footballer you tend to attract many women but I am glad that I have someone who knew me from the start and understands me."
The 27-year-old also credits his elder ex and current teammates at Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori, such as Thabo September, Clayton Daniels and Morgan Gould, as the people who made him a good footballer and a better man.
"I was fortunate to find some senior players at the club who took me under their wing and taught me many things about life and football," he said.