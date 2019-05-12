Amanda Mthandi finds the balancing act

The lack of a professional league in SA has been the major undoing in the advancement of women's football in many ways.

Interestingly, in the true sense of the old adage that every dark cloud has a silver lining, for Banyana Banyana striker Amanda Mthandi this protracted difficulty proved somewhat of a blessing in disguise as it motivated her to further her studies.

"I started playing football when I was six years old," Mthandi reflected. "When I was young I always wanted to play football professionally, but as I was growing up I realised that in SA the women's game wasn't professional.

"That realisation triggered an idea to take my education seriously."