You can win a bout with your loud mouth

I miss Terry "Mr Ballyhoo" Pettifer, Mlungisi "Killer Shark" Dlamini, Bongani "Cyclone" Mwelase, Boitshepo "Gangster" Mandawe and Junior "Loud-laugh" Motsei.

Pettifer was a publicist par excellence. Dlamini and Mwelase were fearless and arrogant boxers who were able to back their trash talk with their fists. Only Mwelase is still alive, but no longer in the ring.

There was no dull moment when Golden Gloves was to stage a tournament, all thanks to Pettifer, who was so good at what he did that he would be able to sell a refrigerator to an Eskimo.

"This guy packs the meanest jab and a ramrod right hand, and don't be surprised when he floors Anton Nel for the vacant SA heavyweight title," said Pettifer in reference to Sam Ubokane, who suffered a crushing knockout in the third round.

Dlamini and Mwelase gave quotes that did not only make writers' jobs easier, but also sold tickets. Dlamini once said: "For as long as Warren Hulley [his trainer] does not pour water over me, I will box well with Zolani Marali but once Warren pours water over my head, then people will see a blood bath, because the real animal in me just comes out. I want to kill."

He knocked out Marali in four rounds for the IBO lightweight title.

Mwelase said: "I will rename Chris van Heerden as Christine van Beaten when I am done with him." Van Heerden outpointed Mwelase for the IBO welterweight belt.