Nyatama uses his fame to help kids reach their dreams

Musa Nyatama is not your typical footballer who gets caught up in the trappings of being famous.

He understands that his position as a public figure can be used to do good. Which is why last year he started his foundation - to help those in need.

The Musa Nyatama Foundation has in the past year provided many underprivileged kids with school shoes, uniforms, sports kits and educational items.

"I just wanted to inspire young kids and even those who are older to reach for their dreams," Nyatama said.

"The idea was to contribute positively in whatever way I can to uplift communities. I wanted a way to play an active role inspiring the kids who usually just see us on TV and actually meet and motivate them," said the midfielder.

The 31-year-old wants to be remembered as more than just a footballer. He wants his legacy to show him as a good human being and a role model for the next generation.

When the midfielder joined Orlando Pirates two years ago, he was inspired by his assistant coach Rulani Mokwena to play a greater role in society.

The Pirates deputy has an organisation called the Rulani Mokwena Foundation.

"Coach Rulani has really opened my eyes to the fact that what we do is beyond football. He has taught me that personal development is crucial so that you can help others,"

Nyatama said.

He prides himself on being a responsible husband and father. The Daveyton-born ace is very protective of his private life and all that is known is that his wife gave birth to their daughter last year.

"I like to keep my private life private. I am no longer on social media and have deleted my personal social media accounts," he said.