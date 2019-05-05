Baxter to monitor Bafana prospect

Stuart Baxter left midweek to watch Bafana Bafana prospect Joel Untersee play for Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland against Thun.

Baxter said the paperwork for Untersee - who was born in SA- to be available for Bafana is close to completion.

The Bafana coach wants to watch the right-back, once on the books of Juventus, and meet with him, as a consideration for bringing the player in for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt in June.

"I will be going to watch Joel Untersee play for Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland... that's because his paperwork is getting very close and I want to make a final check on him and decide if he's a candidate for Afcon or not," Baxter said.

Baxter left for Europe on Thursday night. He will also be viewing Liam Jordan on behalf of under-23 coach David Notoane, and with a view to perhaps including the former Bidvest Wits striker in Bafana's squad for the Cosafa Cup in Durban in June.