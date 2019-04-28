Zambia stars to shine at Cosafa Cup

Zambia's failure to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations means the continent will miss out on watching their players.

But for SA football followers, they will catch a glimpse of the Zambian stars when they are in Durban for the Cosafa Cup to be played from May 25-June 8.

One of the players to look out for from Chipolopolo is midfielder Clatous Chama, who plies his trade for Tanzanian side Simba.

Chama, 27, was part of the squad that was beaten 4-2 by Zimbabwe in the final of the Cosafa Cup that was hosted by the city of Polokwane in Limpopo last year.

Straight after that tournament Chama could have moved to Bidvest Wits, but the move failed to materialise, after Simba quickly snapped him up.

Speaking to the Sunday World this week from his base in Tanzania, Chama admitted that he's interested in playing in the PSL, which boasts a few Zambians in its ranks.

"It's a well-organised league and it's where I would love to find myself," noted Chama, who's been in East Africa for almost a year since joining Simba from Lusaka Dynamos.

"I even follow our Zambian players in the PSL and I've played with them, mostly in the national team," said Chama, in reference to the likes of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, both of Orlando Pirates.

Chama has made some steady progress on the international stage. Except for his over 15 caps with Zambia, he has scored five goals in 21 CAF Champions Leagues from midfield over the past few years.

Simba were knocked out in the quarterfinals by DR Congo's TP Mazembe recently.