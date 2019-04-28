Nduduzo Sibiya blessed to be a loving father

Golden Arrows ace winger Nduduzo Sibiya is a man dedicated to his football, but he also cannot hide the fact that he adores and spends most of his time with his two sons.

"Eish, to be a father to those two boys is an amazing feeling ever," said a jubilant Sibiya.

His elder son, Sibusiso, was born when the Abafana Bes'thende dynamo was 16-years-old, doing matric. Three years later, the responsibility grew as Sithembele, his second born, arrived. The young ones have different mothers .

Sibisi, 23, describes siring the two boys while being a teenager as somewhat of a blessing in disguise.

"It was not long after getting my first-born that I signed my first professional contact with Arrows. The whole experience of being a parent at age 16 proved to be a blessing in disguise, because it helped me to stay focused, taking responsibility," explained Sibiya.

"As a parent you have to sacrifice your own fun for your kids, so I can say getting my first-born early manned me up. It was a turning point. I had to mature quickly in my life."

Although he is no longer in an amorous relationship with either of his baby mamas, the Arrows midfielder lauds them for the healthy co-parenting arrangement.

"Angisathandani nabo bobili (I'm no longer in a romantic relationship with either of them), but we have a wonderful cooperation. I see the boys whenever I like. It's all good," Sibiya disclosed.

When he's away from football, apart from bonding with his boys, Sibiya loves to chill at one of the local lounges called The Venue in Lamontville, Durban.

Having been troubled by injuries for the better part of the current PSL campaign, Sibiya returned to the starting line-up with aplomb on Tuesday, netting a delightfully curling goal in their 1-1 draw away to Kaizer Chiefs.

Like any other local footballer, the lad from Lamontville can't stop dreaming about plying his trade in Europe in the near future.

"I want to go to Europe, that's my main dream. I am optimistic that it'll happen in the next two or three years," Sibiya asserted.