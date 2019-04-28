Ekstein left a happy man, with a smile - Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung has said that Pule Ekstein's mind did not seem to be with the club, and that the player and his agent rejected a deal for a renewal of his contract without negotiating.

Chiefs surprisingly released attacking midfielder Ekstein this week from his contract, which was up for renewal, two months before its completion in June. They also released midfielder Khotso Malope and striker Gustavo Paez.

But Ekstein's release raised eyebrows as the notably flawed playmaker has played some of his best football in the past three months since Ernst Middendorp's arrival as Amakhosi coach in December.

Speculation has been that Ekstein, the 28-year-old Chiefs youth product who made his first-team breakthrough late at 24, had asked for an unrealistic increase in salary.

But Motaung said the player had simply rejected an offer without negotiating for more.

"They never negotiated. We gave them an offer, they rejected it, and that's it," he said.

Amakhosi's football manager said Ekstein was released immediately because Middendorp's aim is to begin building for next season, so it makes sense to release players who will not be part of those plans.

"Why delay when people are not going to be part of you next season?" Motaung said.

"All those players, their contracts are up. The coach is preparing the team for next season. So rather use players who are going to be there next season.

"We have started the process of looking at players we want to bring in. And those who are going, we would rather release them now, also for them to have time to find clubs."

Ekstein has been linked to interest from other clubs, including Chiefs' archrivals Orlando Pirates.