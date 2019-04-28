Amakhosi extend their losing streak

Kaizer Chiefs continue their indifferent run towards the season's finish line as they lost 1-0 to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last night.

Chiefs extended their winless streak in the league to five matches.

Ndumiso Mabena buried a 22nd-minute freekick for hosts Celtic, forced to move the match from the Free State because of the rioting that caused the abandonment of their last game in Bloemfontein two weeks ago.

They have been in Polokwane since midweek when they upset Polokwane City 2-1 and the sojourn in Limpopo looked to have been just the tonic as they moved back to the top eight.

They are only one point behind Chiefs, who remain seventh and still not sure that they will qualify for next season's MTN8.

Chiefs were awful in the first half with over-elaborate movements and short, pointless passes, while Celtic showed them how to do it with quick transition and good use of the flanks, especially the left where Bongani Sam again impressed.