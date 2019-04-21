'Sluggish' Sundowns take blame for loss

Mamelodi Sundowns have themselves to blame for a costly 2-0 Absa Premiership defeat against SuperSport United on Wednesday night, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has said.

Of course, Mosimane justifiably also did point to the extenuating circumstances leading to Downs' sluggishness of a punishing schedule going into the match at Loftus Versfeld.

The Brazilians arrived back on Monday morning from Saturday's 1-0 second-leg defeat in Egypt that saw Sundowns win their CAF Champions quarterfinal against Al Ahly 5-1 on aggregate.

"I think we let ourselves down on a soft goal there, from the corner kick [where scorer Grant Kekana was left unmarked for United's 30th-minute opener]. We knew that SuperSport could only harm us on a set piece."

"I mean, if you defend very voracious corner kicks like we had in Egypt, and then you let in a soft one, it's discouraging.

"But we have to be honest, we never pitched. We were sluggish.

"And I don't want to blame the guys who were given a chance. Because somewhere, somehow, it's like you are putting them in the deep end without a lot of game time in their legs.

"SuperSport just had the first option on the first ball, they picked up the second ball. We could see that we were sluggish.