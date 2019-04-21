One hurdle for Tete before historic final

Zolani Tete can overcome the mammoth task of pushing away equally competitive and same goal-driven accomplished boxer Nonito Donaire.

If successful, Tete will advance to the historic final of the supposed money-spinning bantamweight World Boxing Super Series organised by German promoter Kalle Sauerland.

Four bantamweight world champions met in this series' eliminations. Right now the series is at the semifinals stage. Tete, who holds the WBO belt, defeated Mikhail Aloyan, while Donaire dethroned WBA Super defending champion Ryan Burnett.

Tete, 31, meets 36-year-old Donaire in the first semifinal in the US next Sunday morning (SA time) while WBA holder Naoya Inoue and IBF champ Emmanuel Rodriguez will face off on May 18.

Winners will meet in the four unification bouts and the ultimate victor will be crowned the undisputed bantamweight world titleholder, an achievement which brings with it the Muhammad Ali belt, the WBC Diamond strap and hopefully a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

Financial remunerations should not even be discussed. It is obvious. Tete will have flamboyant American trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr in his corner, while 78-year-old well-known super trainer Kenny Adams will be shouting instructions in the corner for Donaire. Tete has previously held the IBF junior bantamweight belt while Donaire is a former multiple four-weight world champion.

Tete is a special breed, a lightning fast and furious puncher, who will be carrying millions of South Africans' hopes as they wish him well during his country's Freedom Day celebrations on April 27.