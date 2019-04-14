Ndumiso Mabena linked with SuperSport United

Bloemfontein Celtic striker Ndumiso Mabena could join SuperSport United at the end of the season.

A source close to the situation confirmed that negotiations between Mabena, 31, and SuperSport were at an advanced stage as his contract with Celtic expires at the end of June.

The striker has scored three times in the league this season.

"He's on his way to SuperSport. The deal is about 80% done. I am expecting him to sign a pre-contract soon, maybe next week," revealed the source. "Age is no longer on his side, so it's important for him get a contract that will ensure he's well off after retirement... As much as he's excited to be joining SuperSport he still gives his all for Celtic."

The informant further disclosed that the main reason Mabena is leaving Phunya Sele Sele was the club's well-documented financial woes.

"I get a sense that the main push for him to go is because Celtic can't afford to offer him an improved salary."

Mabena could not be reached for comment as his phone was constantly switched off.

SuperSport spokesperson Brian Moshoeshoe referred all queries about the club's transfer dealings to CEO Stan Matthews, but his phone went unanswered.