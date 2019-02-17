Chiefs must rethink Soccer City deal

The burning issue of PSL clubs not owning their home grounds has reared its ugly head again after Kaizer Chiefs announced they were moving their league game against Highlands Park to Durban next month.

The game was initially scheduled for their home ground, the FNB Stadium, but since the venue change their opponents, the Lions of the North, will now have to make a trip to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the March 2 fixture.

The club announced the change after receiving the go-ahead from the PSL.

"Please note that we will now play Highlands Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium and no longer FNB Stadium," said the statement posted on the club's Twitter account.

A number of reasons have been forthcoming from numerous stakeholders, including Stadium Management, which has a contract with Amakhosi to host 12 out of their 15 home games at the venue. Jacques Grobbler cited contractual obligations as the reason for the move and said they cannot decide at the beginning of the season which three out of the 15 home matches will not be staged at Soccer City.

He pointed out that the match against Highlands Park was one of the three games identified for outside Gauteng.

But in essence Chiefs have already passed that quota of three matches and this would be their fourth home match to be played away, including the two they played at Moses Mabhida Stadium after the PSL slapped them with a two-match empty stands sanction for their fans' violent behaviour at the same venue last year.