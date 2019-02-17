Can Magic make Chiefs see stars?

The Magic coach David Kannemeyer admits that the Kaizer Chiefs tie could change their lives forever.

The ABC Motsepe League outfit will take on the Soweto giants in a Nedbank Cup last-16 match in Port Elizabeth today.

The Magic are quietly confident they can pull off a major upset against Amakhosi. "Without doubt it's a big incentive for the boys to go out there and win against Chiefs," Kannemeyer said.

"This can be a life-changing match for the players and for everyone at The Magic. At the end of the day, each team will have 11 players on the pitch and we are going out there with the belief that we can do something special."

The Cape Town club believes they are in with a shot of beating Chiefs especially after fellow third-tier team Tornado gave Amakhosi a run for their money in the first round.

Kannemeyer, who played for Chiefs between 2001 and 2004, has an ace up his sleeve for the club from Naturena.

"They don't know much about us and maybe we have a surprise in store for them. Our plan is to go out there and give it our absolute best and the result will take care of itself. This is football and anything is possible," he said.

The Magic are co-owned by former Bafana Bafana striker George Dearnaley and have former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Thando Mngomeni, 36, on their books.

The Magic are second in the Cape Town division league with 36 points from 17 games.