Boob of the week: Disallowed goal screams for VAR

Highlands Park should feel hard done by following the absence of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR), especially for cup matches, when striker Peter Shalulile's goal was denied.

The match officials' argument was that the ball's full circumference had not crossed the line in their

3-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 match on Friday night.

If the PSL views itself as one of the top leagues in the world, this incident highlights the need for the VAR system.