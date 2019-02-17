Being a one-woman man has paid off says Tlou Molekwane

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Tlou Molekwane may have played for numerous clubs in the past, but away from the beautiful game, there's been no such gallivanting for the Seshego-born right-back.

This is because Molekwane has been with his wife, Elsie, for more than a decade. The couple grew up in the same township in Seshego and eventually tied the knot in 2015. They have a five-year-old son, Bokang.

"My wife and my son are very special to me. Elsie and I grew up together. We come from the same street in the township of Seshego in Polokwane in Limpopo," Molekwane said.

"I moved to Joburg in 2004. I left her in Limpopo, but the following year she came to study in Vaal. We got married in 2015. We've been together for more than a decade.