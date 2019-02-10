Gatvol Baxter ready to step down

Bafana Bafana could have a new coach even if the national team qualifies for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to be hosted by Egypt mid-year.

Coach Stuart Baxter came out guns blazing and blunt during a media briefing this week about the prospects of him quitting his job, citing various reasons that led to him concluding it was time to go.

Compounding Baxter's situation further is the PSL's refusal to postpone all league fixtures during the week leading up to the vital match.

In their last Afcon qualifying match in Group E next month, Bafana have to either beat or draw with Libya for them to book a berth in the continental football extravaganza.

Bafana are second with nine points in Group E, a point behind Nigeria who have already qualified. Baxter wanted more time with the local-based players ahead of the crucial match to be played in Tunisia, on the weekend of March 22-24, because of the adverse security situation in Libya.

Baxter, who made a return for his second stint with Bafana in May 2017, seemed to be a man gatvol when he spoke about his future as the senior national team's tactician.

Looking like a man cornered and about to surrender, the outspoken and forthright Baxter put it on record that it would not cost Safa a dime, if the association was to release him tomorrow. His contract runs until the end of the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The Briton said if Bafana do not qualify, he would certainly tell Safa to ascertain whether they still want him to carry on because he was ready to "walk" if that's what Safa wants.

For the first time, Baxter disclosed that he stepped down empty-handed when he was fired in 2005, after failing to take the national team to the Germany World Cup the following year - 2006.