Sredojevic's heart set on silverware
On their best day, Orlando Pirates undoubtedly play the most enterprising football in Mzansi.
Under Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic the Buccaneers have a mesmerising attack that can tear apart the most stubborn of defences.
For all their attractive play, though, the team couldn't get the job done against a resilient Baroka in the Telkom Knockout last month. They have also slipped from the summit of the Premiership with Bidvest Wits having taken the lead.
It wouldn't be the first time the football-loving masses witness a Bucs side that play an attractive brand but cannot deliver trophies. Could this be de ja vu and a repeat of the Kosta Papic era of between 2004 and 2006?
It was under Sredojevic's fellow Serbian Papic that the Sea Robbers played such a satisfying style that the fans dubbed themselves the "Happy People".
But the "Happy People" never truly enjoyed ultimate happiness as that team under Papic, for all its beautiful football, never won any silverware.
Former midfielder Thapelo Liau, who played under Papic, feels the current team needs to improve a few things to avoid not winning silverware.
"My concern is in the goalkeeping department and with the defence. Those need to be sorted out for the team to go forward," Liau said. "I think the two eras are different. Back then I can say we were just unlucky. The current team does play that beautiful football like we did."
Sredojevic has opted to remain positive and still believes the team has a shot in the Absa Premiership, and CAF Champions League to snap the five-year drought.
"As a loyal servant and soldier of Orlando Pirates I have devoted myself to healing the souls of our supporters," Sredojevic said.
"I shall do all I can that is humanly possible to bring silverware to the club after so many years of pain and heartbreak. Of course we suffered a setback in the [TKO] cup final which was very disappointing. In the next coming months we have to restore the pride and honour in the badge," said the coach.