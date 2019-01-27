Sredojevic's heart set on silverware

On their best day, Orlando Pirates undoubtedly play the most enterprising football in Mzansi.

Under Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic the Buccaneers have a mesmerising attack that can tear apart the most stubborn of defences.

For all their attractive play, though, the team couldn't get the job done against a resilient Baroka in the Telkom Knockout last month. They have also slipped from the summit of the Premiership with Bidvest Wits having taken the lead.

It wouldn't be the first time the football-loving masses witness a Bucs side that play an attractive brand but cannot deliver trophies. Could this be de ja vu and a repeat of the Kosta Papic era of between 2004 and 2006?