'Soccer legends are not appreciated in SA'

In the wake of Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga's funeral, legendary coach Augusto Palacios has accused the local football fraternity of not respecting footballers once they've retired.

"In South Africa, there's no respect for retired players. Football legends are not appreciated in this country. It's a shame. The clubs, the Premier Soccer League , Safa [SA Football Association] and the fans can do better," said Palacios.

Having arrived on SA shores in the early 80s as a young striker from Peru, Palacios went on to coach both Soweto heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. He also had a spell with the national team.

The Peruvian is currently serving as the director of Bucs' academy.

The 67-year-old tactician further blasted the memorial service practice when a hero like Masinga has fallen.

Instead, Palacios wants players to be given testimonial games after retirement.