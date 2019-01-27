Banyana striker lives her dream Down Under

Banyana Banyana striker Rhoda Mulaudzi has settled seamlessly in Australia but will have to up her game as the country is highly competitive in sport with its sportsmen and women renowned for their high work rate.

She is plying her trade at Canberra United, who campaign in the W-League (the country's premier women's competition).

Mulaudzi, 29, along with her Banyana teammate Refiloe Jane, joined the club last August.

"Everything is going well. Before I came here people warned me that the country was racist, but I have not experienced any of that," Mulaudzi told Sunday World.

Another factor that played a role in the Venda-born ace's smooth adjustment in Australia is that she's living with Jane there. The duo share a room.