A leader on and off the field of play

How can we remember Phil Masinga's legacy? How can we show respect? What are we doing as football people to honour our fallen football heroes and legends?

We constantly remind ourselves about how they brought joy and pride to the country. But are we doing enough to show appreciation.?

I think the soccer fraternity and the municipalities where our soccer legends come from should put their heads together to erect statues, build monuments and other remembrance memorials to highlight the history of our great players.

It is all about educating the youth, the youngsters who don't know our legends. They will get inspired.

I started to read about Chippa in the newspapers before joining Jomo Cosmos when they won the BP Top 8 in 1991 and a year later the Bob Save Super Bowl knockout competitions.

Other Cosmos stars were Eugene Zwane, my late homeboy Sizwe Motaung, Lawrence Siyangaphi, fondly known as "Sister Monica", Tony Caitano and Innocent Mncwango.

A week after their Bob Save Super Bowl victory, Cosmos held trials, which I passed.

That's when I first met Chippa. I saw him walking around with teammates.

But the real up-close and personal meeting happened in December 1992, after the off-season break.