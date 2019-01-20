Boob Of The Week: Zakhele Siwela

World Cup linesman Zakhele Siwela blundered when he adjudged Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane off side in their Premiership match against Maritzburg United midweek.

Had Downs captain Hlompo Kekana not saved the day by scoring the only goal of the match, coach Pitso Mosimane would have been irked by the assistant referee's decision that would have denied Masandawana maximum points.

Zwane was on side. Tightly marked, he managed to break through and put the ball at the back of the net.

However, the experienced and much-travelled Siwela ruled him offside.