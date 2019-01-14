Hotto a water baby when not scoring
Namibian football star Deon Hotto rejects the stereotype that black people can't swim.
Hotto does not believe in the notion that Africans are averse to water since he considers himself a good swimmer.
"I like to swim a lot. I am from a coastal town so we grew up swimming. When we were young we would always go to the beach to swim since I was about 13," Hotto said. "In my spare time I like to swim. I can do backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke ... you name it."
The 27-year-old owes his aquatic prowess to his upbringing back in Namibia at a coastal town called Swakopmund.
"I was born is Swakopmund. I would compare it to Durban here in SA. It's a busy town with many tourists," he said.
The Bidvest Wits attacker also spoke about the German influence in the town. Namibia still has a lot of German influence due to colonial history dating back to the 1800s.
Namibia is also where the first genocide of the 20th century took place, when the racist German government sponsored the killing of up to 100,000 Herero and Nama.
"Yes, we all know about the genocide, but I would say the people are living in peace with the Germans now despite the horrific history," he said.
"That is why most of us speak German. I also speak Afrikaans and of course my mother tongue Herero."
The former Bloemfontein Celtic ace enjoys spending time with his fiancée and son, with whom he stays with in Johannesburg.
Hotto is chasing his first title in SA football. He is hoping to win the Absa Premiership with the university club and return home to inspire the youth.
"I want to win the league and take it (trophy) back home. I want to host a tournament in my hometown and maybe take some of my teammates and take the trophy there."