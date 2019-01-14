Hotto a water baby when not scoring

Namibian football star Deon Hotto rejects the stereotype that black people can't swim.

Hotto does not believe in the notion that Africans are averse to water since he considers himself a good swimmer.

"I like to swim a lot. I am from a coastal town so we grew up swimming. When we were young we would always go to the beach to swim since I was about 13," Hotto said. "In my spare time I like to swim. I can do backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke ... you name it."

The 27-year-old owes his aquatic prowess to his upbringing back in Namibia at a coastal town called Swakopmund.

"I was born is Swakopmund. I would compare it to Durban here in SA. It's a busy town with many tourists," he said.

The Bidvest Wits attacker also spoke about the German influence in the town. Namibia still has a lot of German influence due to colonial history dating back to the 1800s.