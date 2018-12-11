Jermaine Seoposenwe's always kept eye on the ball

Banyana Banyana workhorse Jermaine Seoposenwe takes pride in how she managed to shrug off possibilities of falling into social ills when growing up in the Cape Flats, where she also once had a gun pointed at her.

Synonymous with crime and gangsterism, among other malaise, the Cape Flats is one of the largest so-called coloured areas in Cape Town.

"I'm proud and happy that I didn't fall into drugs, alcohol (and) I think God protected me. My father is a pastor so I come from a spiritual family," said an ever-enthusiastic Seoposenwe.

"There were times when I got into situations where I could have lost my life. I once had a gun pulled on me. That was pretty scary. My friend and I went to her guy friend's party and that gun incident happened. God covered me."

Seoposenwe, 25, continued: "I never felt threatened, gangsters knew who I was. My friends have fallen into drugs and gangsterism but I still greet and speak to them. They introduced me to the game. When I go home I talk to them. I am not a fan of the life they live but they're still my friends," noted the Banyana attacker.